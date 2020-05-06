BTS Jimin dropped new photos from his #BTS_OF_THE_DAY moment!

BTS Jimin beforehand tweeted a photograph of him holding a canine as a part of #BTS_OF_THE_DAY moments. In the present day he dropped a number of extra photos from his #BOTD second. Jimin quoted his picture with “I hope you will have a treasured time with your loved ones”.

Shortly after that, he instantly trended in Korea with a number of key phrases akin to“지민이도” (Jiminie too), “우리 지민이도” (Our Jiminie too) and “소중한 시간” (Valuable time) as followers needs for him to have treasured time with his household too. Key phrase “Jiminie” additionally trended worldwide after he tweet.

Along with that, Jimin additionally show his influence on Twitter as he made BTS turned probably the most talked about artist on the planet after he tweeted.