BTS doesn’t let Jin take pictures?

March 15, 2020
The boys carried out a humorous joke on Jin.

BTS is already in Korea to carry out its promotions with “‘ Map of the Soul : 7”; The boys held their press conference and are ready for his or her tour that begins in April.

Nonetheless, sooner than fulfilling his agenda, Jin wished to offer the ARMY a couple of selfies , nevertheless evidently nothing went as anticipated.

By the use of the account Twitter of BTS , the idol shared a lot of photos group, nevertheless admitted that his teammates carried out one joke .

Jin wished to take some selfies, nevertheless BTS was so comfy that they decided to look with him with out asking permission, the idol talked about he tried, nevertheless they didn’t let him . LOL We don’t know what variety of situations he fought, nevertheless evidently he decided to give up and printed the group portraits the place his face appeared barely moved.

BTS’s friendship could also be very large and although Jin couldn’t share his selfies , they gave the ARMY cute photos. Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook and V had fulfilling joking with Jin.

