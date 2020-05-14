BTS announce their very own online live concert, ‘Bang Bang Con The Live’

BTS’s ‘Bang Bang Con‘ continues, however this time, with an online live live performance!

On Could 14, Massive Hit Leisure introduced the launch of BTS’s very own online live live performance, ‘Bang Bang Con The Live‘, coming this June 14 at 6 PM KST. The live performance will provide followers who’re training social distancing by staying at residence with the possibility to see BTS live with particular multi-view options, in addition to the chance to nearly go to BTS’s very own ‘Bang Bang Con’ unique room!

‘Bang Bang Con The Live’ will probably be accessible by way of pay-per-view on Weverse, with pre-sales beginning on June 1 at 1 PM KST.