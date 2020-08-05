BTS and J Balvin to perform at MTV Video Music Awards

The popular South Korean group BTS will perform for the first time at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA), which will take place on August 30 in New York, where the Colombian J Balvin will also take the stage.

As announced on Tuesday by MTV, in its debut at this event, BTS, which is nominated for three VMA awards (including the award for best pop), plans to perform its new single in English “Dynamite”.

In addition to BTS and J Balvin, who is nominated for four other awards, will perform Doja Cat, responsible for the hit “Say So”, which could also take three awards. MTV plans to unveil more VMA performances as the event’s date approaches.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande lead this year’s VMA nominations, with nine nominations each, including their joint hit “Rain On Me” that could be featured as Video and Song of the Year.

The major awards, which will host a gala without an audience on August 30 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, announced their nominations last week and added two categories specifically designed for the coronavirus pandemic: best music video from home and performance. quarantined.

Following Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande were Billie Eilish and The Weekend, with six nominations each and Taylor Swift, with five mentions since their acclaimed latest album, “Folklore”, was released after the deadline.

Among Latinos, of J Balvin’s four nominations, three went to Best Latin Video and one for his collaboration with Black Eyed Peas in “Rhythm (Bad Boys For Life).”

By category, the candidates for best video clip of the year are, in addition to “Rain On Me”: “Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish, “Blinding Lights” by The Weekend, “The Man” by Taylor Swift, “Life Is Good” by Future ft. Drake and “Godzilla” by Eminem ft. Juice WRLD.

For their part, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Da Baby and The Weeknd will compete to be named artist of the year.