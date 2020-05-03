NEWS

BTOB’s Sungjae takes on two trending hashtags as fans celebrate his 25th birthday

May 3, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

BTOB’s Sungjae takes on two trending hashtags as fans celebrate his 25th birthday

READ  Natty releases cinematic MV teaser for 'NINETEEN'

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.