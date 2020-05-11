BTOB’s Sungjae makes fans laugh with his attempts at cutting his bangs before enlistment

BTOB‘s Sungjae had enjoyable with his hair before his enlistment.

Sungjae is enlisting tomorrow on Might 11th. Since he is gonna must shave his hair anyway, Sungjae determined he was going to have a little bit of enjoyable and share it with Melody before he needed to shave all of it. He first began with a crooked try at cutting his bangs. At this stage, he nonetheless regarded cute sufficient.

He then went full-on bucket minimize, asking, “How’s this?“:



After which apparently nonetheless hadn’t had sufficient, as he went a step additional. At this level, he admitted, “How’s this? (I am screwed).“

Melody fortunately bought a giant laugh out of his final day before enlistment, and Sungjae undoubtedly confirmed that he is nonetheless prepared and joyful to sacrifice himself for the sake of his fans’ laughter.

Will you miss him whereas he is enlisted?