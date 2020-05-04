BTOB’s Sungjae announces May 11 enlistment date; thanks fans for birthday wishes

Sungjae has introduced that he can be enlisting within the army on May 11.

On May three KST, the BTOB member took to his private Instagram account to announce the information to his fans himself, leaving an extended letter explaining his upcoming plan:

“Whats up, it is Sungjae.

First! Thanks a lot to all of you Melody [BTOB’s fan club name] for wishing me a contented birthday. (I noticed all your social media posts, birthday commercials, and occasions!)

I used to be involved with how I used to be going to let you know this, however overthinking it was an excessive amount of, so I’m scripting this letter because it appears telling you straight is correct.

Many can be stunned by this, however I’ve determined that I can be enlisting within the army on May 11!

There are individuals who can be stunned by this sudden information and individuals who can be involved, however due to the fantastic remedy I’ve seen from Melodies, I’ve confidence that tells me that irrespective of the place I am going I’ll obtain love and gallantly serve. I’ve no considerations in any respect! It appears I’ll serve and return with none points.



As a result of subsequent enlistment of the BTOB members, there’s an inevitable break interval [in our activities], however as a result of our Melodies can be ready for us, BTOB will dream concerning the day we are able to all meet once more and be sturdy!

There’s now only some days left, however I’ll talk with Melodies quickly earlier than I am going by means of a stay broadcast, and shortly the opposite hyungs will come out [of military service], and ‘Mystic Pop-Up Bar‘ has plans to start airing quickly, so please be affected person and the day the place BTOB and Melodies can all meet and be collectively will come quickly!

I am nonetheless at all times actually grateful, and sooner or later as nicely, please proceed to help me! Till the day that I can seem to you all with an much more superior look, please be wholesome and spend your days fortunately. From Yook Sungjae.”

In the meantime, Sungjae would be the fourth BTOB member to satisfy his obligatory service commitments, following members Eunkwang, Changsub, and Minhyuk.

Take a look at Sungjae’s full Instagram submit under!