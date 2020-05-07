NEWS

BTOB’s Eunkwang to return with his first solo release since completing mandatory enlistment

May 7, 2020
BTOB‘s chief Eunkwang is making a solo comeback, with a brand new solo album release slated for mid-June!

In accordance to numerous insiders on Could 7, Eunkwang has been very busy with numerous actions and preparations after his current discharge from mandatory service. He’s at the moment aiming to return with a brand new album in June, marking his first solo release in roughly three years. Again in 2017, Eunkwang launched his first solo challenge as part of BTOB’s ‘Piece of BTOB‘ sequence. 

Keep tuned for Eunkwang’s return as a solo artist!

