BTOB’s Eunkwang drops spoiler for upcoming pre-release track ‘Dear My Dear’

May 17, 2020
Cheena Khanna
BTOB’s Eunkwang has dropped a spoiler for his upcoming pre-release track “Expensive My Expensive“.

His earlier teaser photos recommended a heavenly, cloud idea, and Eunkwang’s spoiler reveals followers can count on a lovely ballad. Together with the publish beneath, he commented, Silverlight!!! Am I letting you hear an excessive amount of?”

Eunkwang is gearing up for a solo comeback after his navy discharge, and “Expensive My Expensive” is the BTOB member’s official pre-release track set to drop on Could 21 KST.

Take a look at Eunkwang’s “Expensive My Expensive” spoiler beneath!

