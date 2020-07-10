BTEUP Result 2020 www.uppresults.in Diploma / Polytechnic Exam Results 1st, 2nd & 3rd Year declare at www.upresults.in

BTEUP Result 2020 Diploma / Polytechnic Exam Results 1st, 2nd & 3rd Year declare at www.upresults.in:

The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh declared the notification of BTEUP Result 2020 for Diploma Polytechnic Exam Result 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-year students on the official site at www.upresults.in. After completion of the exam, students are waiting for that exam result. SO the students who appeared in the exam they can check their result on the official site. The BTU conduct the semester exam for the Diploma 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-year students for the various UG and PG courses. Now it publishes the result notification on the official website.

The BTEUP is known as the Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh. The UPBTE found in the year 1958. The main Headquarter situated in Lucknow. It offers the number of technical courses in the different streams for the students. Under the Uttar Pradesh Technical Education Board, a large number of students are studying in the different course. The Board conducts the semester exam every in the twice. For this semester exam, all students appear. It offers various technical branches like Textile Design. Retail Management, Library and Information Science, Diploma in Mass Communication, Electronics Engineering Advance Microprocessor, etc.

Name of the Board Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) Name of the Exam BTEUP Diploma/ Polytechnic Exam 2020 Result Date Declare very soon Post category BTEUP Result 2020 for Diploma Polytechnic Exam Result 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-year students

How to Check BTEUP Result 2020?

Students who appeared in the BTEUP Exam they visit the official site of the BTEUP at www.upresults.in. On the official page click on the result tab. Then click on the BTEUP Result 2020. Now enter your semester and course details and seat number. Then download the result and get a printout.

Official site: www.upresults.in