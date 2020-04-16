BTC Exchange Deposits Hit Lowest Point Since 2016

On April 12, the variety of Bitcoin (BTC) trade deposits hit the bottom level since August 2016.

Not too long ago, there was a development in direction of Bitcoin holders transferring their belongings away from the exchanges, with some exchanges hit notably arduous. As an illustration, the quantity of Bitcoin held by BitMex and Bitfinex has dropped considerably in the previous couple of weeks.

Supply: glassnode

However whereas the quantity of Bitcoin held on exchanges has decreased total, it has not reverted as far again in historical past because the variety of BTC transfers to exchanges. Its present degree is equal to the center of 2019.

This may be partially defined by the truth that the variety of trade withdrawals has additionally decreased though at a extra gradual tempo.

Supply: glassnode

Greater deposits

One more reason is that whereas the variety of transfers to exchanges has decreased considerably, the quantity of Bitcoin inflows to exchanges has stayed at a comparatively excessive degree which signifies that the typical dimension of a Bitcoin deposit has elevated.

Supply: glassnode

It appears unlikely that the newest development will reverse anytime quickly since there’s a normal expectation that the upcoming halving of the Bitcoin block reward can have a constructive affect on the worth. Thus, most merchants and buyers could desire to maintain their belongings off of the exchanges for higher safekeeping.