NEWS

BTC Exchange Deposits Hit Lowest Point Since 2016

April 16, 2020
Add Comment
James Ashley
2 Min Read

On April 12, the variety of Bitcoin (BTC) trade deposits hit the bottom level since August 2016.

Not too long ago, there was a development in direction of Bitcoin holders transferring their belongings away from the exchanges, with some exchanges hit notably arduous. As an illustration, the quantity of Bitcoin held by BitMex and Bitfinex has dropped considerably in the previous couple of weeks.

Supply: glassnode

However whereas the quantity of Bitcoin held on exchanges has decreased total, it has not reverted as far again in historical past because the variety of BTC transfers to exchanges. Its present degree is equal to the center of 2019.

This may be partially defined by the truth that the variety of trade withdrawals has additionally decreased though at a extra gradual tempo.

Supply: glassnode

Greater deposits

One more reason is that whereas the variety of transfers to exchanges has decreased considerably, the quantity of Bitcoin inflows to exchanges has stayed at a comparatively excessive degree which signifies that the typical dimension of a Bitcoin deposit has elevated.

Supply: glassnode

It appears unlikely that the newest development will reverse anytime quickly since there’s a normal expectation that the upcoming halving of the Bitcoin block reward can have a constructive affect on the worth. Thus, most merchants and buyers could desire to maintain their belongings off of the exchanges for higher safekeeping.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.

Related Articles

Moviezwap

9xmovies

Moviezwap

KissAnime

World4ufree

Tamildhool

Filmpertutti

Tubidy