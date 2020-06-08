BSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2020 Apply for 326 Steno Vacancies apply at www.upsssc.gov.in

BSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2020 for 326 Steno Vacancies apply at www.upsssc.gov.in:

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission has going to declare the notification of BSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2020 applies for 326 Steno Vacancies on the official site at www.upsssc.gov.in. The Bihar SSC wants to recruit young and eligible candidates in the Bihar Sachivalay Stenography Service and General Administration Department. Forgetting the recruitment for these posts, candidates first check their eligibility criteria and then submit their application form. All the applicants complete their registration process before the last date of submission.

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission is recognized as the BSSC. The BSSC is the state-owned organization of the Bihar State. The Bihar Staff Selection Commission is a government body of the Bihar state. The main aim of BSSC to recruit the candidates for the various posts in the different Ministries and Departments of the Government of India. Recently, it announces the recruitment notification of BSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2020 on the official site at www.upsssc.gov.in. The BSSC announce the hiring of some posts.

People who find the government job in Bihar state have to latest news for those candidates. Recently, the BSSC declare the recruitment notification for the post of Stenographer for 326 number of vacancies on the official site at www.upsssc.gov.in. So talented and eligible candidates may submit their application form before the last date. To get more information about the BSSC Steno Recruitment posts, applicants visit the central portal.

Name of the Department: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)

Name of the Post: Stenographer post

Job vacancy: a total of 326 posts available

Job Location: The position situated in Bihar state.

Educational Qualification: Applicants must complete 12th Class from any recognized board.

Age Limit: Applicants have a minimum age of 18 years and maximum age of 37 years as of 1st August 2020.

For General/ BC/ SBS candidates pay Rs.750/-.

For SC/ ST candidates of Bihar state pay Rs.200/-.

Pay Scale: Rs.5200 – 20200/- with grade pay Rs.2400/-.

Selection process: Selection process based on the written exam, practical test, and then document verification.

First applicants go to the official website at www.upsssc.gov.in. On the home page click on recruitment link. Then download the application form from the website. Fill with proper details and make fee payment and submit it. Get hardcopy for the external use.

Official site: www.upsssc.gov.in

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission is going to declare the recruitment notification for the post of Reprographic on the official site at www.bssc.bih.nic.in. The Bihar Staff Selection Commission maintains this employment information of the post of Reprographic only one vacant seat. So this is very critical for the candidates to get the job for the position of Reprographic. If any candidates are eligible and interested in this post, they can apply online on the official site. The last date of submits the application form is 8th June 2020.

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission is recognized as commonly BSSC. This is the state government organization of the Bihar state. The main head office of the Bihar Staff Selection Commission located at Patna. The BSSC declared the recruitment notification for the job seekers who find the government job. Earlier, the Bihar Staff Selection Commission released the recruitment notification for the post of Reprographic on the official site at www.bssc.bih.nic.in. For this post only one vacant seat is available.

Recently, the BSSC declared the notification on the official site for the office of Repro graphist. So the candidates who are eligible and interested them may submit the application form on before the last date on 8th June 2020. After applying for this post, candidates must check their eligibility criteria. The job located at Patna in Bihar state.

Name of the Department: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) Name of the job: Reprographic

Reprographic Job vacancy: Only one vacant seat is available.

Only one vacant seat is available. Job Location: The position located in Patna.

Educational Qualification: The candidates who want to apply for this post must complete their post-graduation with Physics or Chemistry with the second class.

Age Limit: The candidates who concern for the position of Reprographic should not less than 21 years and should not more than 37 years as on 1st August 2020.

Candidates who come from the general and OBC category and another state must pay Rs.750/- as an application fee.

Candidates who come from the SC/ ST category must pay Rs.200/- as an application fee.

Pay Scale: Selected candidates will get Rs.9300/- to Rs.34800/- with grade pay Rs.4200/- per month.

Selection process: For the Repro, graphist post candidates will elect by their educational merit and experience.

First candidates go on the official site at www.bssc.bih.nic.in. Then click on the recruitment tab and click on the link “BSSC Repro graphist Recruitment 2020”. Then download the employment form and fill all the required details. Then submit it and take a printout.

Official site: www.bssc.bih.nic.in