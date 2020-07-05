BSSC Recruitment 2020 – Bihar Staff Selection Commission – Application form at www.bssc.bih.nic.in:

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission has going to declare the notification of BSSC Recruitment 2020 for the various vacancies of the 70 posts on the official site at www.bssc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who are searching for the state job in the Bihar state they grab this opportunity and send the application form on before the last date of submitting at before 12th June 2020. There are different types of BSSC job opportunity available at www.bssc.bih.nic.in.

BSSC Recruitment 2020:

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission is known as BSSC. It organized by the state government of the Bihar state. Now it declares the BSSC recruitment notification for the mixture job in the Bihar State. After completion of the selection, process candidates can get the monthly salary as per the state government of the Bihar state. Candidates may apply at online on before the last date on 12th June 2020 at www.bssc.bih.nic.in. This is the best job opportunity for the candidates to get the BSSC government job.

BSSC Recruitment 2020 – 70 Mixer Vacancies:

Name of the Organization: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)

Name of the Post: Mixer

Number of Vacancies: Total 70 vacancies available.

Unreserved category: 34 posts

OBC category: 13 posts

SC Category: 12 posts

BC Category: 08 posts

BC (Female): 02 post

ST Category: 01 post

Job Location: The job located in Bihar State.

Eligibility Criteria for the BSSC Recruitment 2020:

Educational Qualification: Candidates must complete their Intermediate in Science (MSc) from any recognized board or institutions.

Age Limits: Aspirants should 37 years on 1st August 2020.

Pay Scale: Candidates will get Rs.5200/- to Rs.20200/-with grade pay Rs.2800/- per month.

Application Fee: Application For General / OBC Category candidates pay Rs.750/- and SC/ ST category candidates pay Rs.200/-.

Selection Process: The selection procedure will make on performance in written test and Personal Interview at www.bssc.bih.nic.in.

How to apply for BSSC Recruitment 2020?

The candidates who are eligible and interested for this BSSC Recruitment they can visit the official site at www.bssc.bih.nic.in. Then search link related to this recruitment and fill the BSSC application form carefully. Then pay the application fee. Then download the application form of the BSSC Recruitment and take a print out for the future reference.

BSSC Recruitment 2020

Official Site: www.bssc.bih.nic.in