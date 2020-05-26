BSNL Junior Accounts Officer Exam Syllabus 2020 – BSNL JAO Exam Pattern

The BSNL officials are going to conduct their BSNL JAO Exam 2020 soon and for that candidates are searching for the BSNL Junior Accounts Officer Exam Syllabus 2020 at externalbsnlexam.com. Along with that, they will also need their BNSL JAO Admit Card 2020. From all these essential details, the BSNL is going to declare the admit card soon whereas the BSNL Junior Accounts Officer Exam Syllabus 2020 is already available.

From the syllabus, related candidates supposed to prepare for the upcoming exam. Here we are discussing the Exam syllabus, exam pattern, and much more. Further latest notifications are available at the official portal externalbsnlexam.com. Aspirants should be in touch with it and receive the latest news and views.

BSNL Junior Accounts Officer Exam Syllabus 2020:

Just a few weeks ago, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited issued a recruitment notification inviting interested candidates. There were around 996 vacancies offered for posts of Junior Accounts Officer, I.e., JAO. To get jobs into the leading government sector, enormous numbers of eligible candidates successfully applied for these posts.

They completed all required application procedures at the BSNL official portal and since that time was waiting for their numerous selection procedures. Now, BSNL is soon going to conduct their first selection process, i.e., BSNL Junior Accounts Officer Exam 2020.

BSNL JAO Recruitment Exam 2020:

The BSNL Junior Accounts Officer Exam 2020 scheduled for 5th July 2020, just a few weeks to go. Currently, it is the time for related aspirants to get ready for the exam, that they can score comparatively better marks.

Mainly, there will be 2 Papers in the written test, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2.

BSNL JAO Exam Pattern For

Paper 1 :

General Aptitude and General Awareness

50 Marks 50 Questions

General English

100 Marks 100 Questions

Total Time Duration 3 Hours

BSNL JAO Exam Pattern For Paper 2 :

Financial Management Total 150 Questions

Cost Accounting Total 300 Marks

Tax and Commercial Laws 3 Hours Time Duration

Paper 1 Syllabus:

General Aptitude/ General Awareness

Current events of national and international importance:

Indian Polity & economy

Test of reasoning & Quantitative Technique.

General Mental ability

General English

Comprehension of given passages and Grammar, usage and vocabulary

Paper 2 Syllabus:

Auditing:

Nature, objective and basic principles of auditing

Planning and audit, audit programs, working papers, audit process

Valuation of internal controls

Techniques of physical auditing verification, the examination of documents and vouching, direct confirmation, analytical review

Various types of Audit

Advanced Accounting:

Cash and fund flow statements

Company Accounts; final Accounts

Company Accounts introduction; shares & debentures etc.

Financial Statements:

Basic concepts underlying accounting

Problems in financial statements and analysis

Source and usage of final statements

Financial ratios

Financial topics related to balances received and profit and loss accounts

Analyzing financial performance

Balance Sheet

Profit and Loss Accounts

Applications of economic analysis

Break-even analysis and leverages

Financial Management – an overview:

Relationship of Finance to Accounting and Audit

Organization of Finance Function

Goals of Financial Management

Key activities of Financial Management

Bare Acts:

Sales Tax Act

Payment of Gratuity Act

Consumer Protection Act

Company’s Act 1956 (with amendments)

Contract Act

Partnership Act

Industrial Dispute Act

Payment of Bonus Act

Financial Management in Public Sector Enterprises:

Working Capital Management

Financial Management & Control

Capital Budgeting

Long term financing

Memorandum of Understanding

For BSNL Junior Accounts Officer Admit Card 2020, be in touch with the official BSNL portal. As soon as the admit card released, candidates can download it easily.

