BSNL Junior Accounts Officer Exam Syllabus 2020 – BSNL JAO Exam Pattern
The BSNL officials are going to conduct their BSNL JAO Exam 2020 soon and for that candidates are searching for the BSNL Junior Accounts Officer Exam Syllabus 2020 at externalbsnlexam.com. Along with that, they will also need their BNSL JAO Admit Card 2020. From all these essential details, the BSNL is going to declare the admit card soon whereas the BSNL Junior Accounts Officer Exam Syllabus 2020 is already available.
From the syllabus, related candidates supposed to prepare for the upcoming exam. Here we are discussing the Exam syllabus, exam pattern, and much more. Further latest notifications are available at the official portal externalbsnlexam.com. Aspirants should be in touch with it and receive the latest news and views.
BSNL Junior Accounts Officer Exam Syllabus 2020:
Just a few weeks ago, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited issued a recruitment notification inviting interested candidates. There were around 996 vacancies offered for posts of Junior Accounts Officer, I.e., JAO. To get jobs into the leading government sector, enormous numbers of eligible candidates successfully applied for these posts.
They completed all required application procedures at the BSNL official portal and since that time was waiting for their numerous selection procedures. Now, BSNL is soon going to conduct their first selection process, i.e., BSNL Junior Accounts Officer Exam 2020.
BSNL JAO Recruitment Exam 2020:
The BSNL Junior Accounts Officer Exam 2020 scheduled for 5th July 2020, just a few weeks to go. Currently, it is the time for related aspirants to get ready for the exam, that they can score comparatively better marks.
Mainly, there will be 2 Papers in the written test, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2.
BSNL JAO Exam Pattern For
Paper 1:
General Aptitude and General Awareness
50 Marks 50 Questions
General English
100 Marks 100 Questions
Total Time Duration 3 Hours
BSNL JAO Exam Pattern For Paper 2:
Financial Management Total 150 Questions
Cost Accounting Total 300 Marks
Tax and Commercial Laws 3 Hours Time Duration
Paper 1 Syllabus:
- General Aptitude/ General Awareness
- Current events of national and international importance:
- Indian Polity & economy
- Test of reasoning & Quantitative Technique.
- General Mental ability
- General English
- Comprehension of given passages and Grammar, usage and vocabulary
Paper 2 Syllabus:
- Auditing:
- Nature, objective and basic principles of auditing
- Planning and audit, audit programs, working papers, audit process
- Valuation of internal controls
- Techniques of physical auditing verification, the examination of documents and vouching, direct confirmation, analytical review
- Various types of Audit
- Advanced Accounting:
- Cash and fund flow statements
- Company Accounts; final Accounts
- Company Accounts introduction; shares & debentures etc.
- Financial Statements:
- Basic concepts underlying accounting
- Problems in financial statements and analysis
- Source and usage of final statements
- Financial ratios
- Financial topics related to balances received and profit and loss accounts
- Analyzing financial performance
- Balance Sheet
- Profit and Loss Accounts
- Applications of economic analysis
- Break-even analysis and leverages
- Financial Management – an overview:
- Relationship of Finance to Accounting and Audit
- Organization of Finance Function
- Goals of Financial Management
- Key activities of Financial Management
- Bare Acts:
- Sales Tax Act
- Payment of Gratuity Act
- Consumer Protection Act
- Company’s Act 1956 (with amendments)
- Contract Act
- Partnership Act
- Industrial Dispute Act
- Payment of Bonus Act
- Financial Management in Public Sector Enterprises:
- Working Capital Management
- Financial Management & Control
- Capital Budgeting
- Long term financing
- Memorandum of Understanding
For BSNL Junior Accounts Officer Admit Card 2020, be in touch with the official BSNL portal. As soon as the admit card released, candidates can download it easily.
Check Here for BSNL Junior Accounts Officer Exam Syllabus 2020 Download
Download BSNL Junior Accounts Officer Admit Card 2020
Add Comment