Bruce Banner Owes His Greatest HAPPINESS To The Hulk

Bruce Banner is a tortured soul. Having to share your life with an infinite inexperienced rage monster that dwells inside you and might take over at any given second would make anybody blame the Unimaginable Hulk for ruining their life. And but, as dangerous as Banner’s life has been due to the Hulk, he additionally owes his best happiness to his gamma powered alter ego too.

Unusual because it may appear, Betty Ross Banner – the love of Dr. Robert Bruce Banner’s life – would by no means have checked out him had been it not for the Unimaginable Hulk. Even stranger, it isn’t the inexperienced Hulk Banner owes a debt to!

To perceive how the Hulk aided Banner in his relationship with Betty Ross, it’s essential to first clarify what the Hulk truly is and his true connection to Banner. Though many imagine the Hulk was created when Bruce Banner was uncovered to gamma radiation from his personal bomb, the Hulk truly existed lengthy earlier than Banner’s accident.

The Fact About The Unimaginable Hulk

The Hulk – or moderately the Hulks – are a number of alternate personalities Bruce Banner manifested over his life. When Bruce was a toddler, he was abused by his father, inflicting him to repress his anger and compartmentalize it right into a suppressed character. This character would ultimately emerge because the Savage Inexperienced Hulk when the gamma rays mutated Banner’s physique and allowed him to remodel into bodily representations of his a number of personalities. Nonetheless, the Savage Hulk character wasn’t the solely alternate persona Bruce developed. When Bruce was in school, he wished to develop into extra standard and luxuriate in a wealthy social life. This resulted in him creating one other character, one which was extra outgoing and aggressive, notably with girls. Whereas Bruce normally repressed this character too, it will sometimes manifest – notably when Bruce was making out with a gorgeous coed and all of the sudden grew to become extra forceful to the purpose the place the lady ran out of the room.

This new character would management the Gray Hulk, a extra clever model of the Hulk who named himself “Joe Fixit” and took over Banner utterly at one level, main him to construct his personal life as a Las Vegas on line casino bouncer. Hedonistic in nature, “Joe” dated a number of girls, notably Marlo Chandler – the lady who would ultimately marry Banner’s good friend Rick Jones. What’s essential to understand, nevertheless, is that all of those Hulk personas existed in Banner’s thoughts earlier than the gamma bomb accident helped launch them. In some ways then, Banner has at all times lived with the Hulk inside him.

How The Hulk Helped Bruce Banner Entice Betty Ross

So, how did the Hulk assist Bruce Banner entice Betty Ross? In The Unimaginable Hulk #377, Banner’s psychiatrist Doc Samson makes use of hypnosis to assist Banner revisit reminiscences of the instances his Hulk personalities manifested. For the reason that total session passed off in Banner’s thoughts, he may additionally see and even speak to his alternate Hulk personas as in the event that they had been standing subsequent to him. When Banner revisited his school days, he realized that “Joe Fixit” had taken over his physique throughout a few of his dates, making Bruce act extra aggressively in the direction of girls. Bruce was disgusted and informed the Gray Hulk/Joe Fixit that he didn’t know find out how to deal with girls. Joe, nevertheless, merely responded, “With out assist from me, you’d by no means get to first base even now with Betty.”

It’s a stunning admission – and one which signifies “Joe” had subtly manipulated Bruce throughout his early courtship with Betty Ross. Though Betty at all times claimed that she was drawn to Banner’s shy, bookish nature (because it was so completely different from her navy father’s angle), Banner needed to take some initiative if he wished any kind of romantic relationship together with her – and it seems that he bought some assist from a Hulk character.

After all, as soon as the Hulks had been in a position to bodily manifest, Bruce’s life grew to become an countless stream of chaos which put loads of stress on his relationship with Betty. Surprisingly, nevertheless, Betty stood by Bruce for years regardless of all of the adjustments in his life, and even established pleasant relationships with most of his alternate personalities. At one level, Banner merged his Hulk personalities (together with Joe) together with his human self to develop into an clever, unrepressed model of himself (popularly referred to as the “Professor Hulk”), and Betty discovered herself falling in love with him once more.

So, whereas the Hulk could always tear Bruce’s life aside, he’s additionally chargeable for one of many few constants in Banner’s life. Bruce could not like having to share his life with the Hulk – however he’d in all probability be utterly misplaced if he didn’t have Betty.

