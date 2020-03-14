NEWS

Brooklyn Beckham spotted kissing ex-girlfriend Lexy Panterra

March 14, 2020
Brooklyn Beckham and ex-girlfriend Lexy Panterra are heating up as soon as extra.

The earlier couple was spotted kissing at London nightclub Tape London over the weekend, the place a spy knowledgeable Internet web page Six they arrived individually nonetheless ended up leaving collectively after two or three hours.

“Brooklyn was very affectionate collectively together with her,” our spy shared. “They’d been kissing or laughing every time I seen them.”

The aspiring photographer, 20, and Panterra dated for a short while in 2018 sooner than splitting. On the end of that yr, Beckham began courting model Hana Cross.

Cross and Beckham’s mom, clothier Victoria Beckham, grew to change into very shut every personally and professionally.

“We discuss each factor,” she talked about in April, per the Daily Mail. “She’s serving to kind me for Coachella — almost certainly Levi’s shorts, a crop prime and Converse. I’m pretty a tomboy.”

It’s unclear if Cross has maintained her friendship with Posh Spice after she and Brooklyn appear to have broken up.

