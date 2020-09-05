Bronx Zoo tiger tests positive for coronavirus

James Devaney / Getty



A 4-year-old tigress at the Bronx Zoo in New York has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused for the coronavirus, according to a statement from the Wildlife Conservation Society.

This is the first known confirmed case of COVID-19 in a tiger. Three more tigers and three lions have developed a dry cough and are suspected of being infected with the virus.

“Nadia, a 4-year-old Malayan tigress from the Bronx Zoo, tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement said. “We tested the feline with extreme caution and we will make sure that any data we obtain about COVID-19 contributes to the study of this new coronavirus,” he clarifies.

The test was confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory of the United States Department of Agriculture. The animals were infected by a keeper who did not show any symptoms of the disease, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society.

Six other big cats, three tigers and three lions housed at the Bronx Zoo also show symptoms of possible COVID-19 infection. The animals have experienced “some decreased appetite” but remain “lively, awake and interact” with their breeders. The animals are expected to make a full recovery.

New York is the most affected state in the United States where more than 2,200 deaths have been registered. Coronaviruses, including the one that causes COVID-19, can live in a wide variety of species, from camels to cows to pigs. The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which was first detected in China in December 2019, is suspected of originating in bats and then jumping to an intermediary animal from which it passed to humans. This virus has also been detected in cats and dogs.

A previous study that has not yet been reviewed and that was published in the bioRxiv repository on April 1, suggests that felines can infect each other with SARS-CoV-2 and act as a reservoir for the disease. Still, experts warn not to worry about our pets.

“There is very little evidence that companion animals can become infected,” says Trevor Drew, director of the Australian Animal Health Laboratory. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reiterates this claim, but suggests that more studies are needed to understand how animals can be affected by COVID-19.

