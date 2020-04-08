Broadway To Remain Closed Through June 7, Possibly Ending 2019-2020 Season Early

UPDATE, with particular present particulars Broadway will stay closed via June 7, a two-month extension of the present coronavirus shutdown that would imply the retroactive finish of the 2019-2020 Broadway season to the March 12 shutdown.

No point out was made within the Broadway League’s announcement at the moment of formally closing the Broadway season – theoretically, at the least, the 2019-2020 season may very well be prolonged into the summer season however the logistics would make {that a} tough possibility. And if, as sources inform Deadline, extra incremental extensions of the shutdown are doable, even doubtless, via the summer season, the 2019-2020 season could have ended on March 11.

The extension announcement was made at the moment by the Broadway League, the commerce group representing theater house owners and producers, which had been in discussions with theatrical unions this week.

Associated Story American Theatre Wing Establishes COVID-19 Response Effort For Off Broadway & Regional Theater; Obie Awards Go Digital

Earlier at the moment, New York’s Drama Desk Awards – all the time an necessary occasion within the lead-up to the Tonys – introduced that it might announce its winners on-line on Might 31, skipping the annual get-together of critics and the town’s Broadway and Off Broadway communities, and solely reveals that opened previous to the March 12 shutdown can be eligible for nominations. That call shortens the 2019-2020 theater season by almost two months and, clearly, leaving the 15 deliberate Broadway productions and numerous Off Broadway reveals out of rivalry.

“Our prime precedence continues to be the well being and well-being of Broadway theatregoers and the 1000’s of people that work within the theatre business day-after-day, together with actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and plenty of different devoted professionals.” mentioned Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. “Broadway will all the time be on the very coronary heart of the Massive Apple, and we be part of with artists, theatre professionals, and followers in wanting ahead to the time once we can as soon as once more expertise reside theatre collectively.”

Thirty-one productions went darkish on March 12, some having simply begun previews. In all, 15 productions had been set to open this spring, a schedule that was scuttled by the shutdown.

These holding tickets for performances via June 7, 2020 will obtain an e-mail from their level of buy with info relating to exchanges or refunds. Any prospects holding tickets via June 7, 2020 that haven’t acquired an e-mail by April 12 ought to attain out to their level of buy for info relating to exchanges or refunds.

Inside an hour of the League’s announcement, some reveals have been confirming that tickets remained on sale for performances after June 7, together with Imply Women, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Harry Potter and the Cursed Youngster, the upcoming return David Bryne’s American Utopia, Chicago, Six and Mrs. Doubtfire.

The June 7 date carries a particular which means for Broadway: That date had been marked for the now indefinitely postponed 74th Annual Tony Awards. Although the official finish of any Broadway season arrives with the Tony Awards eligibility cutoff date (initially April 23 this 12 months), the precise Tonys ceremony is the symbolic capstone to Broadway’s 12 months.

Broadway’s busy spring season was to have seen the openings of a few of the 12 months’s most anticipated productions, a few of which have already introduced postponements till subsequent season or outright cancellations. For the reason that March 12 shutdown, Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen, starring Downton Abbey‘s Dan Stevens and Sport of Thrones‘ Mark Addy, has been canceled, as has been director Joe Mantello’s staging of Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? starring Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett.

Productions that had beforehand introduced postponements till subsequent season are How I Realized To Drive, Caroline, or Change, Birthday Candles and Flying Over Sundown.

Different reveals that had been scheduled to open this spring are Six, the hit pop musical from London and Chicago concerning the wives of Henry VIII; Tracy Letts’ The Minutes; the Jerry Zaks-directed musical adaptation of Mrs. Doubtfire; director Sam Mendes’ The Lehman Trilogy; the Princess Di musical Diana; Firm, the gender-switched revival of the basic Sondheim musical starring Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone; Plaza Suite starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker; David Mamet’s American Buffalo starring Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss; the Off Broadway switch of New York Theatre Workshop’s musical Sing Avenue; and the revival of Richard Greenberg’s Take Me Out starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jesse Williams and Patrick J. Adams.

Precisely what’s going to occur to these productions – in addition to reveals that have been up and operating previous to the pandemic – is unsure. Broadway insiders say most reveals, for now anyway, are sticking with the June 7 goal, with tickets being bought for that date and after.

However the extension will little question have ripple results. For instance, the favored Beetlejuice Broadway run is over, with a deliberate, if transient, return to the Winter Backyard Theater now scotched (the sleeper hit was set to vacate the venue on June 6 to make manner for this fall’s The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman). Beetlejuice may feasibly discover one other venue when Broadway re-opens, however the scramble for theaters – all the time a take-no-prisoners competitors – must be much more chaotic than ever. (A Beetlejuice nationwide tour will launch in fall 2021).