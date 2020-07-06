Broadway actor Nick Cordero’s death confirmed after fighting COVID-19

Broadway actor Nick Cordero died this Sunday after battling coronavirus complications for months.

The confirmation was made by his wife Amanda Kloots in a post on his verified Instagram account earlier today.

“God has another angel in heaven now. My dear husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded by love for his family, singing and praying as he gently left this land, ”Kloots wrote on his account.

Kloots had regularly updated her social media accounts with information from her husband while battling the virus and complications, which led to his leg being amputated and the need for a lung transplant.

As recalled, Nick Cordero suffered a leg amputation after complications with COVID-19. His wife, who was the means of connection with the artist’s followers, published on his social networks that he was fine after leaving the operating room. “He is listening to the support, the love and their voices every day. I just know. Thank God for taking care of him and for the amazing doctors and nurses at the hospital, ”he said.

In addition, he thanked in the publication the doctor who attended him, David Ng, highlighting his positivism during the process.

Recall that the actor was hospitalized in March of this year in Los Angeles after testing positive for Covid-19. He underwent an operation to place a temporary pacemaker, a leg was amputated, and he was induced into a coma. He was in intensive care for more than 90 days and suffered additional complications such as lung infection and septic shock.

Just yesterday it was reported that he required a double lung transplant. Today her fans and family mourn her death.

Q.E.P.D. Nick Cordero.