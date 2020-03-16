British Airways-owner to cut capacity by 75%, CEO Walsh staying on

FILE PHOTO: A British Airways airplane taxis earlier tail fins of parked aircraft to runway shut to Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (1) – The proprietor of British Airways acknowledged it would cut its flying capacity by a minimal of 75% in April and May and its outgoing boss Willie Walsh would defer his retirement in its battle to survive the coronavirus outbreak.

Worldwide Consolidated Airways Group (ICAG.L) acknowledged it would moreover ground flights, freeze discretionary spending, cut again working hours and shortly droop employment contracts.

