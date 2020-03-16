NEWS

British Airways-owner to cut capacity by 75%, CEO Walsh staying on

March 16, 2020
Add Comment
1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A British Airways airplane taxis earlier tail fins of parked aircraft to runway shut to Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (1) – The proprietor of British Airways acknowledged it would cut its flying capacity by a minimal of 75% in April and May and its outgoing boss Willie Walsh would defer his retirement in its battle to survive the coronavirus outbreak.

Worldwide Consolidated Airways Group (ICAG.L) acknowledged it would moreover ground flights, freeze discretionary spending, cut again working hours and shortly droop employment contracts.

Reporting by Kate Holton; enhancing by Sarah Youthful

Our Necessities:The Thomson 1 Perception Concepts.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *