Brian Turk, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star, dead at 49

Brian Turk has died at the age of 49 following a battle with most cancers.

The actor was most interesting acknowledged for his place on “Beverly Hills, 90210” and as well as starred in HBO’s “Carnivale,” “ER,” and “Boy Meets World.”

Turk moreover had many film credit score to his title, along with “American Pie 2,” “Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles,” and “The Misplaced World: Jurassic Park.”

Turk leaves behind his partner and his 8-year-old son.

A GoFundMe named In Help of the Brian Turk Family was organize in July to assist Turk and his shut kin as he battled the sickness.

It be taught: “Merely over a yr up to now our costly good buddy, Brian Turk, was recognized with most cancers.

“Being the selfless and private person that he is, Brian saved this quiet with a view to not concern his family and buddies.

“Sadly, essentially the most cancers has now turn into terminal.

“Brian has impacted so many individuals in a constructive method whether or not or not or not it is on the soccer self-discipline, at Mater Dei or USC, on stage or in our personal lives. He has at all occasions been there for us in our situations of need and celebration.”