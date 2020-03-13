Breakdancing opera star uses Instagram to promote classical music

KATOWICE, Poland (1) – With shut to 60,000 Instagram followers, Polish opera singer and breakdancer Jakub Jozef Orlinski says he is attempting to use social media to break down cultural limitations and entice youthful audiences to classical music.

Solely 5% of Poles aged 18-25 say classical music is their favorite music fashion, in distinction to 12% all through all age groups, a survey carried out by pollster CBOS in 2018 confirmed.

“I do suppose that if we want to preserve classical music alive it’s crucial to uncover new devices,” Orlinski, 29, knowledgeable 1, referring to discovering new audiences.

Orlinski first turned well-known when a video of him performing Vivaldi’s ‘Vedro con mio diletto’ went viral in 2017. In 2019, he launched a video about how he pairs breakdancing alongside along with his career as a countertenor.

Orlinski has since been nominated at this 12 months’s prestigious Worldwide Opera Awards, usually often known as the “Opera Oscars”, for best solo recital recording. The winners of the Opera Awards are to be launched in Would possibly.

The singer says social media has helped him improve ticket product sales for his reveals, as successfully, regardless that he doesn’t take care of it as a enterprise.

The director of a theater in Frankfurt the place Orlinski gave a dwell efficiency last September knowledgeable him it was solely the third time in his theatre’s historic previous that each one tickets had been purchased out.

“There have been so many youthful people…It is crazy!… Solely because of I do typically some Instagram tales,” Orlinski said, together with that many of the youthful people write to him on social media to share their experiences.

Poles have currently obtained further recognition throughout the opera world.

Two Polish nationals, 67-year-old custom supervisor Waldemar Dabrowski and 56-year-old director Krzysztof Warlikowski obtained awards last 12 months on the Worldwide Opera Awards.

Reporting by Marcin Pulit, Malgorzata Wojtunik; Writing by Alicja Ptak; Enhancing by Joanna Plucinska and Gareth Jones

Our Necessities:The Thomson 1 Perception Guidelines.