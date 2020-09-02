Brazil suspends the new WhatsApp payment system

Angela Lang / CNET



The recently launched WhatsApp payment system in Brazil has lasted very little.

The Central Bank of Brazil decided to suspend the mobile payments service of the messaging application to “preserve an adequate competitive environment,” according to a statement from the agency reported by The New York Times. In the statement, the Central Bank said that the implementation of the service without a prior analysis by the monetary authority could damage the Brazilian payment system in the areas of competition, efficiency and data privacy.

WhatsApp announced only on June 15 the availability of sending and receiving payments from the application, a feature that allowed people to transfer money between friends or make payments to businesses. Sending and receiving money was limited to 1,000 reais (about US $ 193) per transaction and up to 20 transactions could be made per day and 5,000 reais (about US $ 965) per month. Users paid no commission while businesses would pay a 3.99 percent fee per transaction.

The suspension of the service by the Central Bank of Brazil appears to have taken WhatsApp and its parent company Facebook by surprise.

WhatsApp, through a spokesperson, said that, a week after launching the function, the response from users in Brazil was very positive and, on the Central Bank issue, he added: “Our goal is to provide digital payments to all WhatsApp users in Brazil using an open model, and we will continue to work with local partners and the Central Bank to make that possible. “

The Central Bank of Brazil works on PIX, its own digital service, with which WhatsApp would collaborate, according to the spokesperson. “We support the Central Bank’s PIX digital payments project and, together with our partners, we are committed to working with the Central Bank to integrate our systems when PIX is available.”

WhatsApp used Brazil as a testing ground for this function powered by Facebook Pay technology and intended to extend it to other territories, although it did not confirm which ones or when. At the moment the company has not commented on the decision of the Brazilian central bank to withdraw its service.

