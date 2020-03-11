Brave’s BAT Rewards Can Now be Redeemed at Amazon, Apple and Netflix

Earlier at the moment, March 10th, 2020, Courageous introduced a partnership with TAP Community which can permit its customers to redeem their Primary Consideration Tokens for “for real-world rewards” provided by 250,000 manufacturers which might be part of the community.

Entry to rewards is proscribed to US customers

The announcement says that Courageous customers within the U.S. will be in a position to redeem their BATs for “tokens for present playing cards from lots of of high nationwide manufacturers”. These manufacturers embrace Uber, Starbucks, Xbox, Ps, Hulu, HBO, Amazon, Apple, Goal, and Walmart.

Cointelegraph reached out to Courageous to make clear whether or not this new profit will be out there to the U.S. customers solely. Brave’s head of communications Catherine Corre clarified:

“The community of suppliers is stronger within the US for this launch, so it’s about availability. There aren’t any authorized restrictions, but when a consumer will not be within the U.S., they are going to have much less choices for the present playing cards.”

Brave’s protection of privateness

Courageous is a privacy-preserving browser that rewards its customers with BAT for the provides they select to look at. Courageous browser was just lately praised in a privateness research over its rivals mainstream rivals Chrome, Safari, and Firefox. Additionally, Charles Hoskinson has opined that in 5 years it might overtake Chrome.

On March 5, Courageous launched safety from “fingerprinting”. Browser fingerprinting is how advertisers observe customers on-line by “constructing a big assortment of issues which might be somewhat bit distinctive about your browser and surroundings.”

Whereas most browsers are combating this method by making an attempt to “make totally different browsers look as comparable as attainable,” Brave’s strategy is totally different. In keeping with the corporate, introducing randomization makes “each browser look fully distinctive, each between web sites and between looking classes.”

Now anybody can earn BAT rewards by utilizing a privacy-protecting Courageous browser and later redeem it for the multitude of reward choices out there by way of the TAP Community.