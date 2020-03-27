Brandon Cronenberg Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Possessor’ Acquired By Neon

Neon has taken U.S. rights to Brandon Cronenberg’s sci-fi thriller Possessor, which made its world premiere at this yr’s Sundance Movie Pageant. The distributor will announce a launch date sooner or later for the pic. Nicely Go USA is dealing with the house leisure launch.

Possessor, which stars Andrea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott, Tuppence Middleton, Sean Bean and Jennifer Jason Leigh, follows company agent Tasya Vos (Riseborough), who works for a secretive group that makes use of brain-implant know-how to inhabit different individuals’s our bodies – finally driving them to commit assassinations for high-paying shoppers. Out of Sundance, the film scored a 93% contemporary ranking on Rotten Tomatoes.

Possessor reps Cronenberg’s second characteristic movie as director after his debut Antiviral which premiered on the Cannes Movie Pageant in 2012 and went on to win a number of awards, together with Greatest Canadian First Function Movie on the Toronto Movie Pageant and Greatest New Director on the Sitges Movie Pageant.

“Neon is a vastly thrilling distributor, and I’ve been wanting to work with them for some time now. I’m thrilled they’re taking over Possessor in collaboration with Nicely Go USA, who made manufacturing of the movie potential,” stated Cronenberg.

The movie is a Canadian/UK co-production and produced by Niv Fichman, Kevin Krikst, and Fraser Ash for Rhombus Media and Andy Starke for Rook Movies. EPs are: Arclight Movies’ Gary Hamilton, Ryan Hamilton and Ying Ye; Steven Squillante and David U. Lee of Leeding Media; Noah Segal and Adrian Love of Elevation Photos; Simon Williams, Daniel Negret, and Vaishali Mistry of Ingenious Media; Dave Bishop; Tony Roman; and Doris Pfardrescher from Nicely Go USA. Possessor is an Ingenious Media presentation, produced with the participation of Telefilm Canada and Ontario Creates, in affiliation with Arclight Movies and Specific Crowd. Elevation Photos will launch the movie in Canada.

Jeff Deutchman negotiated the deal for Neon with Doris Pfardrescher at Nicely Go USA, and CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers. Arclight Movies is dealing with the worldwide rights and co-repped the US rights.

Beneath, right here’s our video interview with Cronenberg, Riseborough, and Abbott out of Sundance: