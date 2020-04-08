Brad Pitt’s Plan B Inks First Look Deal With Warner Bros.

Brad Pitt’s Plan B Leisure has locked in a first-look deal at Warner Bros, which would be the world distributor of the label’s titles.

Beforehand, the Dede Gardner-Jeremy Kleiner-Pitt run studio had a 3 yr first look with Annapurna Photos, which launched Oscar winners Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Avenue Might Discuss and Adam McKay’s Vice about former Vice President Dick Cheney.

The deal, in response to Selection which broke the information, requires Warners to have unique choices on all Plan B movie initiatives. Plan B launched at Warner Bros. in 2002 and made such motion pictures because the Finest Image Oscar winner The Departed and The Assassion of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.

Plan B has Jon Stewart’s political drama Irresistible within the pipeline schedule for a Could 29 launch through Focus Options, Sundance function premiere Kajillionaire additionally at Focus scheduled for a June 19 debut, and Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari, through A24, which gained this yr’s Sundance U.S. dramatic grand jury prize.