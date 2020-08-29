Boycott Facebook, WhatsApp news and Spotify Duo arrives

Angela Lang / CNET



He boycott Facebook increases. At the close of this edition, more than 350 companies had paralyzed their advertising campaigns on the social network, all linked to the movement “Stop hatred for profits”, or #StopHateforProfit.



The movement began when several civil defense groups encouraged advertisers to stop their campaigns during the month of July because they consider it a repeated failure on the part of the company in how to tackle the proliferation of hate on its platforms.

The campaign not only attacks Facebook’s inaction in the face of messages that amplify the voices of white supremacists, but of others that incite violence. In addition, Facebook has also received harsh criticism for its inaction in the face of the US president’s posts related to the protests following the death of George Floyd.

Companies like Best Buy, Coca-Cola, Microsoft and even Starbucks are paralyzing their ads on the platform, thus adding to the protests of citizens.

Huawei and ZTE, a national threat

This week the US Federal Communications Commission declared Huawei and ZTE as companies that represent a threat to national security, due to their links with the Chinese government and army, for which none of them will be able to participate with their teams in the country’s communications networks, including 5G.

WhatsApp launches new functions

WhatsApp has long tablecloths with the arrival of new functions that will make your life easier and a more pleasant experience on the platform.

The application receives stickers cartoons, QR codes and the dark mode lands on more platforms. As a pylon, video calls now allow you to maximize the window of the person who is speaking – to do so, simply press and hold on the window of the other party.

Look here how to download animated stickers on WhatsApp.

Spotify Duo, ideal for couples

Spotify has launched Spotify Duo in the United States. This function that already exists in other countries allows that two users who live in the same house, can have independent accounts and pay US $ 12.99 per month.

If you already have Spotify it doesn’t matter, you can switch to Spotify Duo without problems. Neither person loses their account or their song library.

Hamilton premiere on Disney Plus

The smash hit Broadway musical, Hamilton, written and starring Lin-Manuel Miranda and that tells the story of Alexander Hamilton comes to Disney Plus this July 3. Here you can learn the story of one of the founding fathers of the United States.

This is a recording of the play that will allow you to enjoy it if you could never get tickets to see it. Also, as an additional recommendation, you should know that Netflix premieres the last season of Cable girls.