Boss Bitch Fight Challenge: Hollywood actresses fight and goes viral

CNET



Can you imagine mixing Death Proof, Xena: Warrior Princess and Black Widow in the same fight? Well, the New Zealand actress and double risk, Zoë Bell, has succeeded.

Bell brought together and synchronized several home videos of more than 40 Hollywood actresses and female specialists, including names such as Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Lucy Lawless or Juliette Lewis, exchanging blows virtually. The result? A video of more than five minutes long that gives the feeling that these strong women are really fighting, despite being in confinement due to the pandemic of the coronavirus in progress.

The video, posted by Bell on her Instagram profile on May 3 and also on her YouTube channel, begins with her on a couch saying, “How boring!”, “I just want to play with my friends!” At that moment, the actress gets up from the sofa, approaches the camera and kicks the screen, a kick that “receives” Lucy Lawless, known for having played Xena in Xena:Warrior Princess and of whom Bell herself was extra action in said television series.

The entire video is a concatenation of clips in which one fighter takes a hit and hits the next, in some cases with references to movies that they themselves have starred in. For example, in the case of Margot Robbie, she uses a baseball bat as her character Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey y Rosario Dawson shows that she continues in form repeating the characteristic crushing kick of Death Proof. Cameron Díaz, who strikes a good punch encased in gloves (apparently returning from making the purchase) uploaded the video to his Instagram account where at the close of publication he already accumulated more than 3 million views.

How Hollywood sees encounters with aliens [fotos] To see photos