Bosnia bars entry to travelers from coronavirus-hit countries

SARAJEVO (1) – Bosnia on Tuesday barred entry to travelers from countries most affected by the coronavirus outbreak, whereas its Serb space shut all schools and universities and banned public events from March 11 to March 30 to help stem the unfold of the an an infection.

The measures had been taken after three new circumstances of coronavirus had been recognized on Tuesday, bringing the entire number of confirmed circumstances to seven. Most of them had not too way back traveled to Italy, Europe’s hardest-hit nation.

Bosnian Security Minister Fahrudin Radoncic talked about on his Fb account he had ordered the state border service to ban the entry of people coming “from primarily probably the most harmful countries”.

Authorities throughout the capital Sarajevo moreover banned public gatherings with larger than 300 people until extra uncover and ordered the closure of medical schools and college.

Bosnia’s Soccer Affiliation postponed ticket product sales for the Euro 2020 qualifying playoff semi-final between Bosnia and Northern Ireland on March 26 due to the coronavirus outbreak. [L4N2B32XF]

