Bosé goes to the supermarket without a mask

Undoubtedly these last months have been very hard for Miguel Bosé. After the death of his mother, Lucía Bosé, due to coronavirus, on March 23, the endless judicial battle that he has with Nacho Palau over the filiation measures related to his four children joins.

In addition, his controversial public statements about the Covid-19 pandemic have attracted more than one enemy who accuses him of being a “conspirator” and “paranoid.”

The singer, despite not being easy moments for him, puts a good face on bad weather and continues with his day to day in Madrid, where he is spending this summer with his children.

On this occasion, he took advantage of the day to make the purchase in one of the supermarkets near his home; and the fact is that, judging by the images, the artist is very comfortable doing some of the household chores and surprises us with a hitherto unknown facet in him.

On the way home, loaded with the shopping cart, Miguel wore a much larger figure than usual. However, it seems that these extra kilos, so commented on by the public, do not matter to him.

Opting for a very comfortable ‘total black’ look with sweatpants and long-sleeved polo shirt, the singer did not show himself with the regulation mask at any time.