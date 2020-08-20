Bosé always says yes to the mask after all

Miguel Bosé has become one of the great public figures in Spain among the detractors of the Government’s management in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer has expressed his nonconformity on social networks and has promoted anti-mask demonstrations. Of course, he also uses it.

Just a few days ago Miguel Bosé was urging people to attend the anti-mask demonstration held in the Plaza de Colón in Madrid on Sunday, August 17.

However, in a video published by Antena 3, Bosé has been ‘caught’ red-handed while keeping some flowers in his car, wearing the regulatory mask and complying with health regulations.

Bosé is one of the many people who claim that Covid-19 is an invention of high places to control the population by means of vaccines.

The singer has repeatedly criticized the use of the masks with comments such as “they want to kill us.”