Bored by quarantine? Join the toilet paper funerals

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Have we been very indifferent to the toilet paper, once you fulfill your important mission? Jaklyn Larsen, a mother from Oregon, in the United States, believes that she is and that is why she is conducting funerals for the cardboard rolls.

“A look at my life as a director of toilet paper funerals. #RIPTP (All videos of toilet paper funerals will be attached to this thread to facilitate the collective mourning of our very late paper products),” wrote Larsen, in a tweet from March 25, which went viral and summarizes different funerals to the cardboard cylinder.

There is something for everyone: mummified rolls in pyramids, with smiles, buried and cremated. Even one reminds us of Gandalf in Lord of the rings.

A look at my life as a Toilet Paper Funeral Director.#RIPTP (All toilet paper funeral videos will be attached to this thread for easier collective mourning of our dearly departed paper products.) pic.twitter.com/2FOPCje50w — 𝕁𝕒𝕜𝕝𝕪𝕟 (@iamjakz) March 25, 2020

Larsen is uploading each farewell to the cardboard “corpse” to his YouTube channel. The video of the first funeral was made on March 20. It consisted of a typical burial, with a tombstone that said RIP. But it is on Twitter where her practice has been most applauded, although not everyone is happy.

“My 15-year-old son says I am wasting time and embarrassing him by making videos of toilet paper funerals,” Larsen wrote in a tweet. “I say I should keep doing it because I think they are fun. Who is right?” The tweeters have their verdict.

“Ignore it, we love you!” Wrote a fan. “All 15-year-olds are ashamed of their mothers. It is just a phase, it will pass,” added another. “You are definitely right. People need laughs now more than ever. Please don’t stop making them,” said a third.

Surely you are wondering how this practice was born. Well, Larsen acknowledged on Instagram that he started making the videos to combat boredom due to the quarantine he demands the United States government, to prevent it from spreading the coronavirus.

“Funeral Director of Toilet Paper, at your service. (Apparently, this is how I spend my time while doing social distance). Have you already seen my videos? Which is your favorite? How do you manage to stay home?” wrote the creative lady on March 26.

So now you know, if you’re bored and don’t know what to do, these days, you can reply to Jaklyn. Or maybe you want to give a funeral to other products that are so appreciated today, like soap or alcohol containers. You will say