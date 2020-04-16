Booking.com’s Entrepreneur of the Year Talks Blockchain and Women in Tech

Reserving.com chosen Seema Johnson, the co-founder and COO of blockchain-based funds and ID platform Nuggets, as Entrepreneur of the Year in the firm’s Expertise Playmaker Awards on April 9.

The Playmaker Awards have been launched by the world journey firm in 2017 to acknowledge the achievements of ladies in the know-how sector.

Cointelegraph spoke to Johnson to debate her work at Nuggets, what the award means to her, and the illustration of ladies in blockchain.

Seema Johnson named entrepreneur of the yr

Johnson expressed pleasure in having acquired Booking.com’s award, stating that it signifies recognition for the exhausting work, grit, and willpower she has put into her endeavors over the years.

The award’s panel of judges, which included representatives from Fb, Microsoft, Skyscanner, and Reserving.com, described Nuggets as a formidable and “modern utility of blockchain and biometrics to remodel online safety.”

“I’m notably proud as these awards rejoice the distinctive contributions that ladies throughout the world are making to the know-how business,” Seema said.

Nuggets launches new product in regulatory sandbox

As Nuggets’ COO, Seema directs and manages the operational working and commercialization of the enterprise, and additionally leads the agency’s fundraising initiatives. Johnson states she is presently growing the go-to-market technique for Nuggets’ new “Safe Doc Storage” product.

“This product creates a repository of private and cost information, storing it securely through the blockchain — and is owned and managed by the end-user,” she states, including that the information can be utilized to entry monetary companies.”

Nuggets’ Safe Doc Storage is presently being examined inside a regulatory sandbox beneath the United Kingdom Monetary Conduct Authority.

Regardless of momentum, work nonetheless wanted to even gender divide in tech

Johnson has constructed a administration workforce that includes a feminine COO, CRO, and CMO — showcasing the skills of ladies inside the distributed ledger know-how business.

On the query of feminine illustration inside the blockchain and know-how sectors, Seema said that “there may be particular momentum, nevertheless it’s going to take a while to see a extra balanced taking part in discipline in tech,” including:

“We’d like extra feminine leaders and function fashions, not solely in blockchain, but in addition in the wider tech business. We have to increase their profile, to encourage ladies and younger ladies to pursue STEM topics as a springboard into these industries. We’d like as many ladies in this business as doable.“

“I’d like to see extra VC cash made accessible to ladies main nice tasks, so extra female-driven startups can succeed,” she provides.

Vital feminine under-representation at managerial degree

Seema states that “the challenge of underrepresentation doesn’t lie completely at the government degree, it begins decrease down the company ladder.”

“The issue isn’t about getting extra ladies in executive-level jobs, it’s about inserting extra ladies in managerial roles — which is essential if we’re to develop the out there pool of ladies at every authority degree,” states Johnson.