Booker T Doesn’t Believe That Eric Bischoff Deserves A Hall Of Fame Induction

Two-time Hall of Famer Booker T has shared that in his opinion former President of World Championship Wrestling Eric Bischoff doesn’t should be inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame.

Whereas speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast on ESPN, Booker T outlined the reason behind his phrases. He said that he didn’t have one thing harmful to say about Bischoff. Nonetheless, he thinks that Eric Bischoff doesn’t deserve a spot on WWE’s Hall of Fame due to the tactic he handled WCW. In addition to, Booker T said that the promotion went down in flames when Eric Bischoff wrote himself in an on-screen storyline.

“I merely thought that was the recipe for disaster, and the demise on the end of the day, for WCW. I merely don’t know, people can say ‘properly Vince McMahon, he carried out a component throughout the agency.’ Properly, it was his money. It was his agency. Eric Bischoff was employed to do a positive job, and I say the equivalent issue about Vince Russo.”

Booker T moreover talked about the strikes that led to the downfall of WCW. He said that hiring Vince Russo as a writer was one such switch. Much like Bischoff, Russo moreover made himself a part of energetic storylines. He even went on to win the WCW Heavyweight Championship.

Booker T recognized that after Vince Russo joined the promotion, the scores fell flat. He moreover added that many prime wrestlers throughout the agency had been unhappy with their bookings and administration.

Whereas Eric Bischoff has not responded to Booker T’s suggestions however, we might rapidly hear his opinion by means of his 83 Weeks podcast.

