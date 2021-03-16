Bombay Rose Full HD Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Movierulz.

The newly-released animated movie Bombay Rose was recently leaked by the illegal piracy website Movierulz. On the internet today, the user can find any movie or web series they want.

If a movie or web series is released, it will soon leak by the illegal piracy websites. It is because illegal piracy websites are in huge number. You can not even count it. So, it is obvious that at least one of them will leak the particular movie or web series.

Bombay Rose Full HD Movie Download Leaked

If we talk about the particular piracy website Movierulz, we can say that Movierulz has much content on its website. Let’s get the full information about the film Bombay Rose.

Bombay Rose is an Indian animated film. It includes the story of Love. 60 artists completed the animation, and it took 18 months.

The film Bombay Rose was about to release on 4th December 2020. But the date was postponed. So, the film Bombay Rose was released on 8th March 2021 in India and the Hindi language. It was already released in Venice on 28th August 2019. Let’s watch the trailer of the incredible film Bombay Rose.

The cast members of the film Bombay Rose includes Cyli Khare as Kamala, Amit Deondi as Salim, Anurag Kashyap as Raja Khan, Makrand Deshpande as Mike, Geetanjali Kulkarni as Flower Seller, Shishir Sharma as Anthony Pereira, Virendra Saxena as Kamala’s Grandfather, and Amardeep Jha as Mrs. D’Souza.

So, these are the starts that performed in the film Bombay Rose. The film was directed and written by Gitanjali Rao. Anand Mahindra and Rohit Khattar produced it.

Cyli Khare and Yoav Rosenthal gave the music in the film Bombay Rose. Gitanjali Rao edited the film. It was made under Cinestaan Film Company, and Netflix distributed it.

The running time of the film Bombay Rose is 97 minutes. The film was displayed in the Contemporary World Cinema Section at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. The world premiere of the film Bombay Rose was at Venice Film Festival 2019. It was done in the International Critics Week.

The film Bombay Rose was also designed by Gitanjali Rao. The film Bombay Rose’s story includes a love story between a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy. The Muslim boy was orphaned, and the girl falls in love with that boy. The girl escapes from an arranged marriage. The story is interesting. The film Bombay Rose has rated 6.1 out of 10 on IMDB.

