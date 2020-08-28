Bolsonaro confirms that he tested positive for COVID-19

Nelson Almeida / AFP / Getty Images



The crisis of coronavirus It continues to make headlines around the world and the most recent corresponds to Brazil, after President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Bolsonaro, 65, got tested on Monday night, July 6, after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever. The confirmation was made on Tuesday, July 7, in the morning, wearing a mask and speaking with reporters in Brazil. “I’m, well, normal. I even want to go for a walk around here, but I can’t because of the doctors’ recommendations,” Bolsonaro said, in statements quoted by The Associated Press.

The confirmation from Bolsonaro himself comes months after several Brazilian media, including the newspaper Journal O Dia reported in March that the president had undergone a test and the result had been positive, something that was quickly denied by the president — and his team.

In a tweet sent on March 13, Bolsonaro himself denied having tested positive for coronavirus at the time. The tweet included a photo where he is seen raising his arm in a demonstration of his strength before the microphones of the media.

Editor’s Note: This article was last updated at 8:31 a.m. US Pacific Time to include recent information on the positive COVID-19 test result.