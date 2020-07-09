Bolivian orchestra lives locked up in a German palace due to the coronavirus

Getty Images



Almost three months after arriving in Germany to make a series of presentations that never took place, the 25 musicians of the Experimental Orchestra of Native Instruments (OEIN) of Bolivia get up every day with the same question: when will they be able to return? to your country?

Because of the pandemic of coronavirus, the musicians live in seclusion in a 16th century palace – where Johann Christian Bach, son of the German composer Johann Sebastian Bach – performed, according to a BBC report published on May 22. Musicians practice twice a day in the beautiful facilities of the Rheinsberg Academy of Music, a venue located 100 kilometers north of Berlin.

As idyllic as it may sound, the situation is becoming unsustainable for both the German and Bolivian governments. The members of the group, which plays contemporary and avant-garde music, have been stranded in Europe since March 10 by the pandemic

and resources are increasingly scarce.

“Accommodation costs are rising to more than 35,000 Euros (US $ 38,400) per month alone,” Berno Odo Polzer, director of MaerzMusik, the festival at which the orchestra was due to perform, told the BBC. It is one of several publicly funded art programs that has supported the orchestra’s longer-than-expected stay.

Due to the lack of confidence, flights are being allowed in Germany, but the borders of bolivia They are still closed and only at the end of May are certain measures to be relaxed.

“Bolivia faces the last week in which the quarantine is planned in the country while the increase in cases of coronavirus continues, with 250 deaths and 6,263 positives among its nearly eleven million inhabitants,” the EFE news agency assured, this 25 of may. “The state of sanitary emergency is declared until May 31, with the main cities at high risk before COVID-19, although some easing of the restrictions is planned for this Monday.”

The musicians, however, try to handle the situation as best they can. On May 9, the orchestra turned 40 and celebrated it with a virtual concert, broadcast on Facebook. Part of the presentation was uploaded to YouTube and you can see it below.

According to EFE, before that presentation, in March and April they participated in various artistic projects from Rheinsberg, thanks to the German ensemble PHONIX16, with which they collaborate and that has accompanied them at all times since the beginning of their odyssey.

The orchestra received a double blow at first. As soon as she arrived in Germany, the meetings were banned, while at the same time the flights were canceled. Even a soccer match between the musicians was stopped by the police authorities. “So their free time is spent rehearsing on the nearly 600-year-old palace grounds and exploring the surrounding forest, home to 23 wolf packs,” the BBC report said.

Faced with this situation, the Bolivian embassy told the BBC that it is trying to board the orchestra on a flight to Bolivia in early June outside Madrid.

“I am dreaming of the day that I will be in my bed in Bolivia and say ‘OK, this is over’, but I also know that that day I will begin to miss what is happening here,” concluded Carlos Gutiérrez, director of the orchestra.