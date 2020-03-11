NEWS

BoE’s Carney: No reason why UK economy should be hit as badly as 2008

March 11, 2020
LONDON (1) – There isn’t any such factor as a reason why the coronavirus outbreak should hurt Britain’s economy as badly as the financial catastrophe did in 2008, Monetary establishment of England Governor Mark Carney acknowledged on Wednesday.

“There isn’t any such factor as a reason for it to be as harmful as 2008 if we act as we’ve got now, and if there’s that targeted help,” Carney acknowledged at a data conference after the BoE scale back charges of curiosity to bolster the economy in the direction of the outbreak.

