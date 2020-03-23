Boeing worker at Everett plant dies from coronavirus: Seattle Times

FILE PHOTO: Boeing Co’s model is seen above the doorway doorways of its largest jetliner manufacturing facility in Everett, Washington, U.S. January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Alwyn Scott/File {Photograph}

CHICAGO (1) – A worker at Boeing Co’s (BA.N) Everett manufacturing facility exterior Seattle who had the coronavirus has died, the Seattle Times reported on Sunday, citing co-workers, a union official and a Fb submit by the individual’s brother.

1 reported remaining week that the U.S. planemaker has been considering a brief lived work stoppage at the Everett manufacturing facility, the place it makes twin-aisle jetliners, on account of unfold of the coronavirus.

In keeping with the newspaper, the worker’s job was to oversee unfinished work that had traveled out from the manufacturing facility to the flight line.

A Boeing spokesman talked about the company was aware of the social media posts and taking steps to substantiate the information whereas respecting the privateness of the individual and the family.

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Modifying by Kim Coghill

