BOE does not meet Apple expectations for iPhone 12: report

The manufacturer of BOE screens did not comply with the quality tests of OLED panels for the iPhone 12, putting at stake his role as an Apple manufacturer.

A report by the Korean media DDaily, quoted by the reliable site MacRumors, says that the screens provided by BOE did not pass the Apple quality tests and neither did the tests of Samsung, a manufacturer that would be looking to diversify the manufacture of screens to reduce costs. from the same.

BOE is the largest manufacturer of LCD screens in the world, says MacRumors. Now, the company is looking to enter the manufacture of OLED screens and Apple, which from 2020 will use this material in its supposed four models to be launched in the fall, is a good opportunity to enter.

The report does not mention whether the failure of the quality tests will affect BOE’s participation as an Apple supplier. Rumors suggest that Samsung will continue as the leading maker of OLED screens for the iPhone 12, taking over 80 percent of production. The remaining 20 percent would be shared between LG and BOE, according to reports.

Apple has not commented on iPhone 12 rumors. The iPhone launch event, if everything goes smoothly, is expected to be in September. There is a possibility that the iPhone 12 will be delayed to a presentation in October and November.

