Bob Iger takes control of Disney in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis: report

Just a few months after announcing his resignation as chief executive of DisneyBob Iger is back in command of the company.

The New York Times reported on Sunday April 12 that the economic crisis that has generated the coronavirus pandemic It has forced Iger to regain control of the company, while newly appointed Bob Chapek remains on the payroll as CEO.

Among the problems Disney is facing due to the current crisis are theme park closings and hotels around the world; the delay of movies like Mulan and Black Widow; the drastic reduction of employees and the reduction of salaries of the executives themselves.

According to him TimesIger is “remaking” a company “that will emerge changed by the crisis,” something he has already shared with partners and employees, referring to Disney as “a great company, leader, with fewer employees.”

He Times He does not quote a source in his report, but he does include an opinion from Richard Pleper, former HBO president: “It is a great luck that you have not left. This is a time when people are first and foremost looking for an example of leadership that has been proven effective for an extended period of time, and Bob embodies it. “

Iger took over as Disney’s CEO in 2005 after serving as CEO and COO since 2000. Since his appointment, Iger managed some of the most impressive acquisitions in the history of the entertainment industry, including the purchase of Pixar in 2006 for $ 7.4 billion and Marvel and LucasFilm, both in 2009 for $ 4 billion each.

The 69-year-old executive also led the creation of the streaming Disney Plus, launched in November 2019 and the purchase of 21 Century Fox that same year for $ 71.3 billion. Also in 2019, the Disney parks opened a dedicated Star Wars expansion with an investment of more than US $ 1 billion.