Bob Iger Leaves Disney Leadership; will be replaced by Bob Chapek

Bob Iger will no longer be the executive president of Disney, as announced on February 25 by the manager himself. He will be replaced by Bob Chapek, who ran the entertainment giant’s division dedicated to amusement parks.

“With the successful launch of Disney’s direct-to-consumer businesses and the integration of Twenty-First Century Fox underway, I believe this is the optimal time to transition to a new CEO,” Iger said in a press release. He added, “I have the utmost confidence in Bob and look forward to working closely with him for the next 22 months as he takes on this new role and delves into Disney’s global multifaceted businesses and operations, while continuing to focus on the creative endeavors of the company”.

“Bob will be the seventh CEO in Disney’s nearly 100-year history, and he has proven to be uniquely qualified to lead the company into its next century. Throughout his career, Bob has led with integrity and conviction, always respecting the Disney’s rich legacy while taking smart and innovative risks for the future. Their success over the past 27 years reflects their visionary leadership and strong business growth, “added Iger.

Iger will officially step down from his role on December 31, 2021. Iger assumed the role of CEO in 2005 after serving as CEO and COO since 2000.

Since his appointment as CEO of Disney, Iger has managed some of the most impressive acquisitions in the history of the entertainment industry, including the 2006 purchase of Pixar for $ 7.4 billion and Marvely LucasFilm, both in 2009 for US $ 4,000 million each. Iger also led the decision to create the streaming platform Disney Plus, launched in November 2019 and the purchase of Twenty-First Century Fox that same year for $ 71.3 billion. Also in 2019, Disney parks opened a expansion dedicated to Star Wars with a cost of more than US $ 1,000 million.

Under Iger’s tutelage, Disney achieved nine of the 15 most robust global box offices in history, including with films such as Avengers: Endgame (number one) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (number four). Thanks to the purchase of Twenty-First Century Fox, Avatar, the second highest grossing film in history, is now also owned by Disney.

An early decision

In April 2019, in a CNBC report, Iger himself had informed that he would step down as Disney’s CEO in 2021, so there was an active succession plan in place in the corporation. That is why his resignation “immediately” in February 2020, a year ahead of schedule, was a surprise.

“I hope my contract expires at the end of 2021. And I was going to say ‘and this time I mean it’ but I have said it several times before. I have been CEO since October 2005 and have affirmed it many times, there is time to everything and 2021 will be the time when I will finally resign. “

Iger extended his contract twice: the first time it was renewed until 2018 and the second time until the end of 2021.

According to CNBC’s April 2019 report, the names of two top executives sounded like successors to Iger as Disney CEO: Kevin Mayer, 56, the company’s chief strategy officer, and recently named chairman of the board of a company. new international division of direct-to-consumer products; and Robert Chapek, 59, head of Disney parks.

There is a record of executives hailing from theme parks taking over the reins of a Hollywood studio. This is the case with Kevin Tsujihara, who trained as a manager at Six Flags parks before taking over the Home Entertainment division of Warner Bros. and eventually becoming CEO of Warner Bros. Pictures.

