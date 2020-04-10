Bob Dylan Has His First No. 1 Hit On The Billboard Charts – No, Really

He’s survived punk, disco, a deep dive into faith, the rise of boy bands and electronica, Soy Bomb and going electrical. Now, 78-year-old Bob Dylan has once more proven the younger children the way it’s carried out, scoring his first No. 1 on any Billboard chart together with his 17-minute music, Homicide Most Foul.

As laborious as it’s to imagine, the Voice of a Era by no means had a No. 1 on the Billboard charts below his personal title. This time, within the more and more fractured chart world, his musical examination of the JFK homicide tops the Rock Digital Track Gross sales class, promoting 10,000 downloads.

Dylan has hits he has written rise to No.1. His Blowin’ within the Wind was taken to No. 1 in 1963 by Peter, Paul and Mary, and the Byrds’ scored the highest slot together with his Mr. Tambourine Man in 1965. As unusual because it appears, such classics as Like a Rolling Stone, Wet Day Ladies #12 & 35, and Issues Have Modified have been caught wanting the fence, all stopping at No. 2.

Dylan stays a highway warhorse, doing greater than 60 dates per yr after years of doing greater than 100 per yr on his By no means-Ending Tour.