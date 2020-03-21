NEWS

BMW will idle South Carolina plant for two weeks starting April 3

March 21, 2020
FILE PHOTO: The logo of BMW is seen on the LA Auto Current in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(1) – BMW AG (BMWG.DE) talked about on Friday it will briefly shut its South Carolina plant for two weeks starting April 3.

The German automaker talked about the “dynamic progress of the corona pandemic is having a big impression on the worldwide demand for cars. We’re on account of this reality taking a flexible technique and adjusting our manufacturing volumes accordingly.”

Reporting by David Shepardson; Enhancing by Chris Reese

Our Necessities:The Thomson 1 Perception Concepts.

