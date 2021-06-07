Blue Miracle Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Extramovies

Blue Miracle is a drama film. In the film Blue Miracle, A guardian and his kids’ partner try to win the cash prize in the fishing tournament to save their orphanage. The film Blue Miracle has received 6.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

Julio Quintana directed the film, Blue Miracle. Chris Dowling and Julio Quintana did the screenplay of the film Blue Miracle.

The film Blue Miracle was produced by Javier Chapa, Darren Moorman, Chris George, Ben Howard, and Trey Reynolds.

Hanan Townshend gave the music in the film Blue Miracle. Santiago Benet Mari did the cinematography of the film Blue Miracle, and it was edited by Sandra Adair. The running time of the film Blue Miracle is 95 minutes.

The film Blue Miracle was made under Mucho Mas Media, Reserve Entertainment, Redwood Ranch Productions, Third Coast Content, and Provident Films. Netflix distributed the film, Blue Miracle.

Blue Miracle Cast:

Dennis Quaid as Wade Anthony Gonzalez as Geco Dana Wheeler-Nicholson as Tricia Bisbee Bruce McGill as Wayne Raymond Cruz as Hector Jimmy Gonzalez as Omar Fernanda Urrejola as Becca Miguel Angel Garcia as Moco

Blue Miracle Release Date:

The film Blue Miracle was released on the OTT platform Netflix on 27th May 2021. There are a total of eleven soundtracks in the film’s music album.

If we get any update about the film Blue Miracle, we will update it here.

The official trailer of the film Blue Miracle was released on 28th April 2021 by Netflix.

