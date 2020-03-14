Blockchain Analysis Helps Bust ‘Mr Dark’s’ Rape and Child Porn Site

Warning: This story incorporates delicate content material that some readers could discover disturbing.

A Dutch nationwide generally known as ‘Mr Darkish’ — who allegedy made $1.6 million in cryptocurrency from internet hosting violent rape and youngster pornography movies — has been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury within the District of Columbia.

Michael Rahim Mohammed, 32, allegedly operated the ‘Darkish Scandals’ web site, which has operated on each the darknet and the conventional internet since 2012.

The location hosted greater than 2000 movies and photos, and marketed that it provided “actual blackmail, rape and compelled movies of ladies all world wide.”

Customers might pay for the unlawful content material — delivered in e mail ‘packs’ for obtain — with Bitcoin or Ethereum, or by importing their very own movies to the content material library. In whole the location obtained 1650 deposits of cryptocurrency, together with 188 Bitcoin and 26.7 Ether.

Site guidelines prohibited faux sexual violence

The location’s guidelines prohbited “faux, beginner…or acted motion pictures”, insisted on “actual rape/compelled content material”, and said a choice for “personal made materials.”

However whereas cryptocurrency helped fund the location, it additionally recorded the small print of the crime on the blockchain.

Regulation enforcement companies had been in a position to monitor 303 Bitcoin and Ethereum accounts that paid cryptocurrency to the location utilizing Chainalysis transaction tracing software program. A forfeiture criticism seeks to get better the funds and give the proceeds to the victims.

The criticism notes many accounts had been opened purely for the one transaction and had incomplete KYC verification. However the evaluation helped establish different illicit transactions too:

“Regulation enforcement noticed quite a few funds from these accounts to different darknet markets, which had been flagged by blockchain analytics corporations, enabling legislation enforcement to establish illicit transactions.”

Darknet not so darkish

The location was introduced down after a world investigation was launched together with US investigators, the Dutch Nationwide Police, Europol, and the German Federal Legal Police.

Michael Rahim Mohammed has been charged with distribution of kid pornography, manufacturing and transportation of obscene issues on the market or distribution, partaking within the enterprise of promoting or transferring obscene matter, and laundering of financial devices.

Chief Don Fort of IRS Legal Investigation stated the case ought to function a warning to different criminals that officers can shine a lightweight on the darknet: