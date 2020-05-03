NEWS

Block.one Awarded Patent for DLT-Based Social Media Bidding System

May 3, 2020
James Ashley
Block.one, the corporate behind the EOSIO protocol (EOS), has been awarded a patent for a blockchain-based bidding system for promotional publicity tied to standard social media posts.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Workplace permitted the patent on April 28. Block.one filed with the workplace throughout Might 2019.

The patent, which Block.one describes as means to incentivize optimistic suggestions contributions amongst a social media group, describes a system the place bidders can compete to have their profile displayed in a primary place on trending posts.

“A technique that posts obtain affect is thru optimistic group suggestions,” the submitting reads. “Though a person who creates content material could obtain private acclaim and recognition by means of receiving optimistic suggestions, these customers who present the optimistic suggestions oftentimes obtain solely restricted publicity.”

Patented system monetizes each social media submit

The submitting describes the system as “a computer-implemented methodology for bidding on a submit in a social media platform” the place “a primary hash worth of origin content material [is stored] on a blockchain.”

Whereas purporting to incentivize optimistic suggestions, the system doubtlessly monetizes each single submit produced on a social media community for each the community’s operators and content material creators.

The system works by first verifying the authenticity of a submit’s content material utilizing blockchain expertise — with hashes akin to all submit knowledge being saved on a distributed ledger.

Bidders will use tokens issued by the platform. Funds generated by means of bidding can be distributed to the submit’s writer, the earlier greater bidder, and the platform’s directors.

Patented system anticipated to be carried out on Voice

The patent will seemingly be carried out on Voice, Block.one’s social media community, as many similarities exist between the bidding system described and the group of information on the platform — with Voice writing hashes pertaining to submit knowledge to a blockchain, and storing the precise submit knowledge on servers.

Throughout March, Block.one invested $100 million in money and $50 million in mental property into Voice. The funding was supposed to offer Voice with the sources to function independently of Block.One.

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

