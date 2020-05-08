Block B’s U-Kwon to enlist as an active duty soldier this month

Block B member U-Kwon will probably be enlisting for his necessary army service this coming Might 18, turning into the third member of his group to perform his necessary duties.

The idol is predicted to start his primary army coaching this Might 18, earlier than he carries out the rest of his service as an active duty soldier. U-Kwon’s fellow Block B members Taeil and B-Bomb are additionally at present serving their necessary duties, with Taeil as an active duty soldier and B-Bomb as a conscripted police officer.

In the meantime, different male idol group members enlisting quickly embrace BTOB‘s Hyunsik and Sungjae, each slated to start their primary coaching on Might 11.