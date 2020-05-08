NEWS

Block B’s U-Kwon to enlist as an active duty soldier this month

May 8, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

Block B member U-Kwon will probably be enlisting for his necessary army service this coming Might 18, turning into the third member of his group to perform his necessary duties. 

The idol is predicted to start his primary army coaching this Might 18, earlier than he carries out the rest of his service as an active duty soldier. U-Kwon’s fellow Block B members Taeil and B-Bomb are additionally at present serving their necessary duties, with Taeil as an active duty soldier and B-Bomb as a conscripted police officer. 

In the meantime, different male idol group members enlisting quickly embrace BTOB‘s Hyunsik and Sungjae, each slated to start their primary coaching on Might 11. 

READ  Tiffany Haddish, Viola Davis, Andre Braugher, Jay Pharoah, Asante Blackk, Corinne Foxx & Jharrel Jerome Set For ABC’s ‘Good Instances’ Live Special

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.