BLACKPINK’s Jennie is trending worldwide on Twitter after posting 59 selfies in 15 minutes.

The worldwide star uploaded a collection of images exhibiting 9 other ways to fashion glasses from model Mild Monster. Since her add, Jennie began trending quantity eight worldwide.

Followers everywhere in the world are raving over this sudden burst of content material, stating:

I feel we are able to all agree that Jennie Kim has modified the sport pic.twitter.com/ZTGRkeMNdd — bat (@jengod_) Might 1, 2020

I CANT THINK STRAIGHT, JENNIE KIM! pic.twitter.com/qsmUJ8tTgv — rj¹⁹⁹⁶ / jenlisa au 📌 (@slytherjennie) Might 1, 2020

jennie kim posted 59 pictures in 15 minutes as quick as her rap in 4d pic.twitter.com/jFhjnybVAx — 🎈 #BP1 when? (@jugheadth) Might 1, 2020

Try all the photographs beneath. What do you consider Jennie’s stylish appears to be like?