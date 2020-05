BLACKPINK is reported to be coming back in June.

In accordance to Star Information, BLACKPINK has completed recording their new tune and are at the moment scheduling their MV filming date. They’ll be filming their MV in Might, after which come back in both early or mid-June. It has been over a 12 months since “Kill This Love” in April final 12 months.

Keep tuned for extra on BLACKPINK’s comeback!